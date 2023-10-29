Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,258 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.29 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

