VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Trading Down 1.2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.57. 44,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBTF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 350,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund gains indirect exposure by investing in front-month bitcoin futures contracts. XBTF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

