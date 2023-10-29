VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,004,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 388,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2,788.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 299,774 shares during the period.

PFXF opened at $15.70 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

