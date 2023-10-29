Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $154,878,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after purchasing an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

