Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Increased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

