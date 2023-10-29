Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $20,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 171,271 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

