Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,593 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 11,386,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,060,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

