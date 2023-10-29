Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $88,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 95,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $262.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.76 and its 200 day moving average is $273.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

