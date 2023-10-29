Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $376,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $49.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
