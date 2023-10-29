Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $401,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

