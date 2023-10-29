Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.13 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.06. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

