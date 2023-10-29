Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $728,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.55 and its 200-day moving average is $305.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,713. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

