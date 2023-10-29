Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $91,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.20 and a fifty-two week high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

