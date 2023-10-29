Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,810 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

