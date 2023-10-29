Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,965 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GeoPark by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Price Performance

GeoPark stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

