Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.29 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

