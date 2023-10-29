Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Short Interest Update

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Verb Technology by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verb Technology by 32.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verb Technology by 78.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verb Technology stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.
