VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.98% and a net margin of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.
VeriSign Stock Down 5.8 %
VRSN opened at $192.63 on Friday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $175.20 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign
In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,929 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
