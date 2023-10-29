Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vicor by 35.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
