Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and traded as low as $26.71. Vinci shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 81,065 shares changing hands.

Vinci Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

