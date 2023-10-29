Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.90

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $22.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.29. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $160.26 and a 1-year high of $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

