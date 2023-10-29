W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

