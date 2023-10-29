W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

NYSE WPC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

