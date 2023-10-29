Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $182.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Shares of WMT opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average is $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,061,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

