Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WRTBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.09 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0284 per share. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.02%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

