Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.