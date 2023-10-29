Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.43). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 634,921 shares.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.79, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £91.04 million, a PE ratio of 355.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 20,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,085.26). Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

