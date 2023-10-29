Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $276.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.72 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

