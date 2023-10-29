Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,593 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

