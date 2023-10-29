Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.49 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

