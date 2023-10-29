Wealth Management Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,069,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFV stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.