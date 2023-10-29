Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWT

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CWT stock opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.