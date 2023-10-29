Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $229.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $211.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VEEV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.32.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $189.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $225.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 831,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,204,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 819,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,708,000 after buying an additional 105,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 78,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

