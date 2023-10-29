Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of WSM opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $164.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

