WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

WisdomTree has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

WisdomTree Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of WT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,038,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

