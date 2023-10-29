Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 96.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,968,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,878,000 after buying an additional 93,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

