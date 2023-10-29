ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 4.2% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $519,287.89 and approximately $51.83 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00080978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00026722 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

