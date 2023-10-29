Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises about 1.3% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 948.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 337,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,398 shares of company stock valued at $21,572,855. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.94.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

