Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.
Zynex Stock Performance
Zynex stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at $150,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYXI
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zynex
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.