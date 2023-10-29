Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Zynex Stock Performance

Zynex stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of $299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Zynex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at $150,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zynex in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYXI

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.