135,000 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

PACW traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.71. 550,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

