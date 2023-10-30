13,595 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of W Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 790,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average is $154.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.