192,103 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,763,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 969,846 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

