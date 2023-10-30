20,000 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 21.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 759,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,793. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.82 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

