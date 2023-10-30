2,131 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.97. 661,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,349. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

