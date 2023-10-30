2,530 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $403.83. 100,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,175. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $303.58 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.