3,593 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $184.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day moving average of $212.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

