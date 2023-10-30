4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.70.

FDMT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,210,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after buying an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

