6,667 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,667 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after buying an additional 16,476,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $26.05. 985,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,956,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock valued at $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

