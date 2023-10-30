6,917 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 436,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,693. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.