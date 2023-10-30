811 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.87 and a 12 month high of $277.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.18 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

